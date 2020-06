GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley principal is retiring, and she received a special send-off.

That principal is Mrs. Sharon Abts. She is retiring after 30-years at Eastern Greene Elementary School.

On. Tuesday morning, people decorated their vehicles with signs, balloons, and streamers for a special parade.

One by one they drove by her, sending well wishes as she starts her retirement.