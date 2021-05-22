Community talk-back discusses mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another mental health event got underway today at Fairbanks Park.

In a community talk-back, participants got a chance to listen to a panel of diverse mental health professionals discuss some tough issues.

They discussed resources that are out there to help people.

Kiddos got to engage in community art projects, and they even had snacks and drinks!

"it's just so important that we step forward and ask for the help that we need, that we offer help to others, that we really find awareness of the resources that we do have within the community," says Lindsey Skelton registered yoga teacher.

Skelton offers free acupuncture for folks struggling with addiction at the maple center every Monday from 3 to 5.