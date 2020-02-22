Community takes an icy plunge for Indiana Special Olympics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday's weather in the Wabash Valley didn't call for freezing conditions. But an annual event sure did!

The 12th annual Polar Plunge was held Saturday at Indiana State University.

Hundreds of people voluntarily jumped into a freezing pool to raise money for Hoosier athletes competing in Special Olympics Indiana.

"It's an opportunity for them to give back and to realize the special interest needs that are needed throughout the state and throughout their community," Polar Plunge coordinator, John Lentz, said.

The goal was to raise around $42,000 with this event. Last Year, nearly $900,000 dollars was brought in statewide for year-round programs.