Clear

Community takes an icy plunge for Indiana Special Olympics

Hundreds of people in the Wabash Valley community jumped into an icy pool on Indiana State University's campus for the 12th annual Polar Plunge. It was one of four in Indiana today.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 6:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday's weather in the Wabash Valley didn't call for freezing conditions. But an annual event sure did!

The 12th annual Polar Plunge was held Saturday at Indiana State University. 

Hundreds of people voluntarily jumped into a freezing pool to raise money for Hoosier athletes competing in Special Olympics Indiana.

"It's an opportunity for them to give back and to realize the special interest needs that are needed throughout the state and throughout their community," Polar Plunge coordinator, John Lentz, said. 

The goal was to raise around $42,000 with this event. Last Year, nearly $900,000 dollars was brought in statewide for year-round programs. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Not as cool tonight with a clear sky
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

In The Paint 2-21-20 pt 3

Image

In The Paint 2-21-20 pt 2

Image

In The Paint 2-21-20 pt 1

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum hosts guest for its Next Generation Speaker Series

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley is searching for volunteers - here's how you can help

Image

Climate Change: What can you do to make a difference?

Image

A new Terre Haute yoga studio will help you take flight

Image

Sarah Scott Middle School gaining national attention for its digital signage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax