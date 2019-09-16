Community set to sell t-shirts in honor of the Shakamak teenager killed in crash

JASONVILLE Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley community is still reeling from the loss of a teenager.
Now, people are working to honor her memory.
Kaylee Moore died in a car crash last week.
Kaylee and two other girls were traveling on a county road when their SUV left the roadway and hit a tree.
The two other girls are in stable condition.
On Monday, we spoke with Kaylee's aunt, Misty Weaver.
Weaver along with several others will be selling a special shirt that will help pay for Kaylee's funeral.
She told us she wants everyone to remember the good.
"Everyone is just coming together, telling stories, going through photos," Weaver said.
The t-shirts will cost $15.
Organizers will be selling them on Thursday at Linton Park and Jasonville Park.
It's from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Jasonville and from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Linton.
There is also a fund set up in her name at First Financial Bank in Linton.
