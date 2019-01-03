Community set to hold spaghetti lunch to benefit three teens killed in crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is rallying around the victims of a Sullivan County crash that claimed the life of three teenagers.
There's a benefit being planned.
You can get involved and support those families at this difficult time.
There will be a spaghetti lunch and raffle on January 20th.
It's happening at North Central High School from noon until 3:00 p.m.
If you would like to donate, click here.
