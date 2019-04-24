Community set to come together to honor late U.S. Senator Birch Bayh

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is coming together to remember one of its own.

A tribute to the life of former U.S. Senator Birch Bayh will be held this Friday in Terre Haute.

Bayh started his political career in the Indiana House of Representatives, where he served three terms.

Bayh was the author of two amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

He was also behind the legislature 'Title Nine.'

Organizers say it was important to have a local ceremony so friends and family could attend.

"This is an opportunity. Birch Bayh has a number of friends and colleagues that still live in Terre Haute and Vigo County. As a hometown hero, it seems only appropriate that we recognize his life and hope that so many people can come out," Joe Etling said.

The tribute happens on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Terre Haute VFW.

That is located at 1111 Veterans Plaza.