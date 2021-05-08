TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two seniors from Terre Haute North teamed up today for a community service project.

They held a clothing and toy drive.

They collected gently used clothes and toys for Bethany house.

This place provides housing for women and children in need.

They also took up donations for Bethany house.

One of the seniors says this project was personal to her.

"I feel like this is really important to me because at some point in my life we've almost been homeless. It was hard not knowing where our next - where we could find pants. We always had hand me downs from my cousins," says senior Cerryniti Strader.