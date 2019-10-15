Clear

Community response to the possibility of a hit TV show being filmed in Terre Haute

Tuesday morning we could learn more about some exciting news from Terre Haute Police. A meeting is set at 10 a.m. at the Board of Public Works to discuss the possibility of THPD becoming apart of the hit cable TV show 'Live PD.'

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday morning we could learn more about some exciting news from Terre Haute Police.

A meeting is set at 10 a.m. at the Board of Public Works to discuss the possibility of THPD becoming apart of the hit cable TV show 'Live PD.'

We first heard about this through twitter, officers had tweeted hinting at the news.

We were told the agenda for Tuesday includes a line for an agreement with the city and 'Big Fish'. No action can be taken until it is approved by the board.

Police also say there are several steps that must take place before any show can be broadcasted.

At this time, THPD says they cannot comment on the rumor until after the meeting.

Meanwhile, after speaking with community members it seems like they have a lot to say about the possibility.

One student says she is hopeful this will bring more attention to the Terre Haute community.

"Depending on how it would be broadcasted it could send a good light to other people and say you know we're a good community and we're heartfelt to each other and that we care and it could probably bring some more people to the town," said Emily Altveter.

Another Indiana resident says this will allow the community to see police officers in a different light.

"It would be a good idea to watch your own town, I mean people will like that I mean I love the show cops," said Ino Carrillo. "I know a lot of officers and I respect them completely, their job is not easy and this will show that."

It's important to note that none of this is official until we learn more from the Board of Public Works meeting.

News 10 will be at the meeting and will provide any additional information as we learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
A chance for afternoon rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know Tuesday

Image

Community response to the possibility of a hit TV show being filmed in Terre Haute

Image

Tuesday: Afternoon thundershowers, warmer. High: 72

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Big brass band puts on a show for ISU's Performing Art Series

Image

Hearing on cannabis sales

Image

Andrews Record Setting Year

Image

Hey Kevin 10-14

Image

American Legion in Brazil looks to expand

Image

Weekend demolition derby and car show set to benefit breast cancer victims and their families

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis