Community response to the possibility of a hit TV show being filmed in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday morning we could learn more about some exciting news from Terre Haute Police.

A meeting is set at 10 a.m. at the Board of Public Works to discuss the possibility of THPD becoming apart of the hit cable TV show 'Live PD.'

We first heard about this through twitter, officers had tweeted hinting at the news.

We were told the agenda for Tuesday includes a line for an agreement with the city and 'Big Fish'. No action can be taken until it is approved by the board.

Police also say there are several steps that must take place before any show can be broadcasted.

At this time, THPD says they cannot comment on the rumor until after the meeting.

Meanwhile, after speaking with community members it seems like they have a lot to say about the possibility.

One student says she is hopeful this will bring more attention to the Terre Haute community.

"Depending on how it would be broadcasted it could send a good light to other people and say you know we're a good community and we're heartfelt to each other and that we care and it could probably bring some more people to the town," said Emily Altveter.

Another Indiana resident says this will allow the community to see police officers in a different light.

"It would be a good idea to watch your own town, I mean people will like that I mean I love the show cops," said Ino Carrillo. "I know a lot of officers and I respect them completely, their job is not easy and this will show that."

It's important to note that none of this is official until we learn more from the Board of Public Works meeting.

News 10 will be at the meeting and will provide any additional information as we learn more.