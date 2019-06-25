Community response: long-term plans for a homeless shelter in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- County leaders are coming together to address homelessness and they're asking for input from the community.

Tuesday night, County Commissioner Brendan Kearns is to host a public forum discussing long-term plans for a warming and cooling station.

As of January, Indiana had an estimated 5,000 experiencing homelessness on any given day according to the United States Interagency Council.

This proposed concept would provide a year-long warming shelter for those in need and it would eliminate people from sleeping on the streets.

News 10 spoke with Aimee Wyeth on what she thought of bringing in this shelter.

Wyeth calls Terre Haute home as she has lived here for 14 years.

She tells us she's noticed an increase in homelessness and is in favor of the idea.

"I was at the gas station just two weeks ago and just sitting outside the gas station I brought them inside and we got hot dogs and things and brought them back out but I definitely think there's an increase. I think it would be a great idea, I think it's definitely something we need in Terre Haute," Wyeth said.

Some have voiced concerns about funding these shelters.

Wyeth tells us it's something the community needs to do regardless of the cost.

"I think that as a community we need to be able to take care of our own. If we're not taking care of them then how can we expect those crime rates to not go up and things like that, so I think we definitely need to build them and take care of them," Wyeth said.

At the end of the day, Wyeth believes it's a chance to rehabilitate those among us.

"I think it's huge because if you don't feel safe you don't feel clean, you don't feel even the basic needs of full," Wyeth said. "How can you begin the needs to restart your life?"

The forum is open to everyone and will take place at the Vigo County Public Library from 6-7 p.m.