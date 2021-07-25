Community remembers the life of a young girl shot and killed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Young hearts across the Wabash Valley are in mourning after a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in Terre Haute. Her loved ones say her name was Chloe Carroll. Now family and friends are honoring her life and keeping her memory alive.

Family and friends honored the young girl's life at a balloon release in Terre Haute. Black purple and blue balloons were released in honor of the young 15-year-old girl who tragically lost her life. Her friends say they are still coming to grips with the news.

"I cried for hours on end I thought it was a joke because everyone has been joking about people dying. I was like oh it's just a joke until I saw it on the news then it really hit me," says close friend Diamond Williams.\

Her friends say what they will remember most is her smile and the way she made them feel when they were in times of need.

"I was feeling down about myself or if they were just certain people I couldn't talk to about something she was always there always a phone call away," says close friend Montasia Suttles.

her friend aleecia lewis even made a board with all of her favorite pictures and memories displayed on it.

"Here's a picture when she was like younger and here's a picture at the fair like a week ago and RIP 12 is her basketball number and her softball number. So at Terre Haute South our first game we'll be taking a moment of silence for Chloe," says close friend Aleecia Lewis.

Her friends say they will keep her memory alive.

"She always told everyone that it was going to be okay no matter what and I feel like if she was still here she would tell everyone that no matter what. No matter how hard it got you gotta keep pushing," says close friend Alexis Sharp.

Fundraising efforts have already kicked off for the family. They've already raised over 12 thousand dollars. Click here to donate.