Community remembers the life of West Vigo teen taken too soon

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Robbie Killebrew was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning.

Now, friends, family, and the community are coming together during this difficult time.

Sunday would've marked graduation day for the West Vigo High School class of 2020.

Instead, it was a day they never prepared for.

Instead of celebrating the milestone, these seniors came together for a vigil to honor Robbie Killebrew.

"Regardless, we were still united that day. We came together as a group to unite. Even in sadness, not celebration. We come together," said Ryan Easton, West Vigo High School Principal.

Killebrew was heavily involved in the drama department.

Easton said Killebrew lit up the stage every time he stepped foot up there.

Killebrew was one of those students that made an impact on everyone he came across.

"Just always caring, loving, super nice kid. He was not afraid of who he was, said Easton.

Killebrew planned to go to Franklin College.

Easton said that's a special bond they shared that he'll never forget.

"Not very many of us were Vikings and Grizzlies. He'd wear that shirt every once and a while and we'd talk about next year, and the fact that he was getting to go there. Regardless, he's always going to be a fellow alumni in both situations, which is pretty cool," said Easton.

While this time has been extremely difficult for everyone, the community support has made it all a little bit easier.

"I can't imagine as a parent what the family is going through. It breaks my heart, but they know and the whole community knows, that we're all in this together and that wherever there is a hole, we as a school will fill that," said Easton.

Counseling services have been made available for students that may need it.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.