Community remembers Coach Brian Pickens with celebration of life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is being remembered for how he guided students in the classroom and supported them on the baseball diamond.

We've told you about efforts to honor beloved teacher and coach, Brian Pickens.

Hundreds packed inside Terre Haute South Vigo High School for a celebration of life Sunday night.

Pickens died a few weeks ago after a battle with cancer.

Those at the service said they want to honor his legacy and support his family through this difficult time.

"Just trying to crack a joke, lighten the mood he was always that kind of guy. Definitley his comical side of him that's definitley something I want to carry on with me," said Alexandra Pickens.

You can still support the Pickens family.

There is a GoFundMe account.

The money will be used to cover medical bills and funeral costs.