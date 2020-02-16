Clear

Community remembers Coach Brian Pickens with celebration of life

Hundreds packed inside Terre Haute South Vigo High School for a celebration of life Sunday night.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 7:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is being remembered for how he guided students in the classroom and supported them on the baseball diamond.

We've told you about efforts to honor beloved teacher and coach, Brian Pickens.

Hundreds packed inside Terre Haute South Vigo High School for a celebration of life Sunday night.

Pickens died a few weeks ago after a battle with cancer.

Those at the service said they want to honor his legacy and support his family through this difficult time.

"Just trying to crack a joke, lighten the mood he was always that kind of guy. Definitley his comical side of him that's definitley something I want to carry on with me," said Alexandra Pickens.

You can still support the Pickens family.

There is a GoFundMe account.

The money will be used to cover medical bills and funeral costs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Some sun today, rain moves in tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

NC Regional Champ

Image

Linton Regional Win

Image

Loogootee Regional Win

Image

Dueling Pianos event

Image

WBB ISU Drake

Image

Wash Regional Semis

Image

NV Regional Semis

Image

Linton Regional Semis

Image

Loog Regional Semis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax