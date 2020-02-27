Community remembers former Vincennes mayor Terry Mooney

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Those who were close to Terry Mooney say there were two things he was best at. Swinging a golf club and helping to bring people together.

Current city councilman Marc McNeece says, "He was a peace officer. He brought people together and Terry was excellent at that even when he was mayor. He built relationships between the city and the county. Between the city and the state."

Current city councilman Marc McNeece credits Mooney for giving him a passion for city government. In a post on Facebook McNeece shared a picture of himself, Mooney, and future governor Eric Holcomb.

Just days ago before his passing, Mooney was hand-delivered the Sagamore of the Wabash award by Holcomb.

McNeece says, "Terry had a passion for Vincennes, Knox County, Indiana in general."

Mooney had a passion for improving the city of Vincennes. You could say that passion helped to pick future mayor and political opponent Joe Yochum as fire chief.

Yochum says, "Terry was dedicated to the city and always wanted what was best in our community. He served as a police officer for a number of years before becoming mayor. So yeah it's a big loss for the community."

The former mayor's impact is still being felt. During his term as mayor, Mooney brought in funding for addressing the town's railroad issues. Some of that funding is still being used to fix four crossings in town. Just showing how much an impact the late mayor has had.

Yochum says, "I really enjoyed getting to know terry and working with him."

McNeece says, "Incredibly funny. Smart, a lot smarter then I think that he let on sometimes. He was smart enough to surround himself with some really good individuals along the way too."