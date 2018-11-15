Clear
Community reflects on loss of Kat-A-Korner Diner in Sullivan

Slow traffic streamed past the Kat-A-Korner Diner Thursday. Dozens of onlookers wanted to see the remains of the diner.

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- Slow traffic streamed past the Kat-A-Korner Diner Thursday. Dozens of onlookers wanted to see the remains of the diner. Wednesday night a fire broke out destroying the diner. 

One of those who came to see the diner was Susan Wamsley. Wamsley co-owned the diner for 18 years before its current owner.

"Yeah, it was home and really a gathering spot for the local community. Same people every day. The cooks knew what they were going to order before they even got in the door," said Wamsley.

Fire crews returned to the diner throughout the day as the fire rekindled. Sullivan Fire Chief Rob Robertson said it was a fire that was difficult to fight.

"With the roof lines and stuff and the roof materials that were up there, it was harder to put the fire out as quickly as we could have. We were pretty much here all night," said Robertson.

The state fire marshal's office is now investigating but members of the community just hope the legacy of the Kat-A-Korner will live on.

"I hope that maybe he'll have the opportunity and be able to rebuild for the community. Make it even better. But the old is always sad when something happens to it," said Wamsley.

News 10 did get ahold of the current owner of the diner Fred Richey. Richey gave us the following statement.

"We're heartbroken…but the plan is to rebuild. The outreach from everyone has been great. Thank you to everyone in the community for the past years and we appreciate your patronage, prayers and thoughts."

News 10 will continue to bring any new updates involving the fire and the future of the Kat-A-Korner Diner.

