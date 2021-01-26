Community reacts to school changes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tiffany Fish has a child who goes to West vigo elementary.

She says she doesn't agree with shutting Deming and West vigo schools down.

Her main priority is the welfare of her child.

"I don't think they have any reason to shut the school down. my son and my other son have been going to West vigo since preschool and there's nothing wrong with the school," says Fish.

Tiffany fish says her main concern is that her child who has autism and behavior problems won't be able to get the necessary attention he needs.

"He can't do the work like they do, he gets frustrated with himself and feels like he's stupid cause they're on a different curriculum," says Fish.

Fish just wants to make sure her child will be okay.

We brought these concerns to Bill Riley, the director of communications.

He says parents should remain at ease.

"When we have a larger school with more students that means we can have more resources at that school. all the schools we're talking about are title 1 schools which means we receive federal funding," says Riley

All the children from Deming and West vigo will either go to Fayette, Wabash consolidated or Ben franklin.

"We should have those resources and be able to offer it to more students because as a result of this consolidation," says Riley.

Riley also says this repurposing plan has been in the works for more than 13 months now.

It was a result of fewer students and their population as a whole in Vigo county going down.

"When you take a look at our elementary schools it's just inefficient to run an elementary school with fewer than 300 students. We currently have 11 elementary school that has fewer than 330 students and with the population continuing to decline. It's important to reduce our footprint and cost savings," says Riley.

Riley says that teachers will not be laid off.

They will follow their students to their new schools.

Now, we asked Riley about Tiffany Fish's son's special education classes.

He says, they will still offer his program at the West vigo elementary school building, even after the reorganization.