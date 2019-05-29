Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Community reacts to re-opening of Route One bridge in Lawrenceville

The bridge had been closed for almost two years.

Posted: May 29, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Midwest Auto Supply has been in business since 1946. While the shop has thrived for decades, the last two years have been a little different.

Shop owner Bill Siddens says, "We've had no bridge. Anybody north of town had to make a five or six-mile detour. Very inconvenient."

Siddens says that detour had an impact on business at the shop.

Siddens explains, "People like you and I when we shop you drive somebody. I ought to stop in there for a minute. And if you're not driving by your not stopping in."

Construction began on the route one bridge nearly two years ago. Recently construction began on four bridges on route 50 on the north side of town. Lawrenceville mayor Don Wagner says that means a lot of traffic is headed straight through the city.

Wagner explains, "You would think it would help business. I don't know, probably the gas stations and maybe a couple of the convenience stores but most of it is just going on through. It sure didn't help the road with all the truck traffic coming through."

Late Friday the route one bridge opened for traffic. While work on the bridge is still on-going most everyone in town is happy to see it opened.

The Brunch House waitress Shawnee Renshaw says, "It makes it easier to go back and forth to Robinson or like, we take it to Vincennes sometimes. So it just makes it easier."

As traffic begins going over the route one bridge it also passes by midwest auto supply. Which is good news for Siddens.

Siddens says, "We feel better. We're busy. We're busy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Thunderstorms/Heavy Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Indonesian Air Force wraps up month-long training in Terre Haute

Image

Illinois nursing home provides free lunch to first responders

Image

Shakamak State Park set to receive kayak launch

Image

Two arrested for Parke County car break-ins

Image

Two charged in connection to Sullivan County murder

Image

Community reacts to re-opening of Route One bridge in Lawrenceville

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Vigo County CASA in need of more help

Image

Clinton hosts additional city clean-up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus