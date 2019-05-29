Community reacts to re-opening of Route One bridge in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Midwest Auto Supply has been in business since 1946. While the shop has thrived for decades, the last two years have been a little different.

Shop owner Bill Siddens says, "We've had no bridge. Anybody north of town had to make a five or six-mile detour. Very inconvenient."

Siddens says that detour had an impact on business at the shop.

Siddens explains, "People like you and I when we shop you drive somebody. I ought to stop in there for a minute. And if you're not driving by your not stopping in."

Construction began on the route one bridge nearly two years ago. Recently construction began on four bridges on route 50 on the north side of town. Lawrenceville mayor Don Wagner says that means a lot of traffic is headed straight through the city.

Wagner explains, "You would think it would help business. I don't know, probably the gas stations and maybe a couple of the convenience stores but most of it is just going on through. It sure didn't help the road with all the truck traffic coming through."

Late Friday the route one bridge opened for traffic. While work on the bridge is still on-going most everyone in town is happy to see it opened.

The Brunch House waitress Shawnee Renshaw says, "It makes it easier to go back and forth to Robinson or like, we take it to Vincennes sometimes. So it just makes it easier."

As traffic begins going over the route one bridge it also passes by midwest auto supply. Which is good news for Siddens.

Siddens says, "We feel better. We're busy. We're busy."