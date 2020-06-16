Community reacts to plans to resume federal executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Federal executions are scheduled to take place at the federal penitentiary here in Terre Haute.

The first is set to take place on July 13th.

Attorney General William Barr told the Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions.

This is for the four inmates convicted of killing children.

These will be the first federal executions to take place since 2003.

They were originally slated to resume in December of last year.

Some inmates recently challenged the new procedures in court.

They argued the government was finding a way around proper methods.

That's in order to wrongly execute inmates quickly.

News 10 spoke with Sister Barbara Battista with the Sisters of Providence.

She believes with all of the things going on in America, now is not the time to resume executions.

"The violence that's inflicted on communities of color, and that have been inflicted through the centuries.. right now in the midst of all of this, deciding to resume executions.. it just seems like such a terrible disiregard for the trauma that people are experiencing," said Battista.

Right now, the first execution is scheduled for July 13th with two others following that same week.

The fourth is set for August 28th.