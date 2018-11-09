Community reacts to city safety rating

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday afternoon is a good time for pie for Valerie Sweeney. Sweeney has lived in Knox County all of her life.

Sweeney says, "My family has been in Knox County, Vincennes area, since 1790. So we're very proud of that fact."

Sweeney's family history in Knox County is a lot to be proud of.

Now thanks to a top ten safety rating from safewise.com she has, even more, to be proud of.

Sweeney says, "That's wonderful. That's just another good thing about Vincennes. There are many many good things here. And I am not surprised."

SafeWise uses data released by the FBI. The ranking is focused on violent crimes and property crimes.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum explains, "I think it's a reflection of everything we're doing. Just like I mentioned with the law enforcement, they're constantly training. Our neighborhood watch and just the public in general."

According to SafeWise, Vincennes has point seven eight violent crimes per one thousand people. The state average is six point two five.

Vincennes police chief Dusty Luking explains, "This is my hometown. I love this place. I've lived here my whole life. It's been a combination of the good men and women that I have working for me at the Vincennes police department and the community as well."

A safe community. Letting residents like Sweeney enjoy the pie.

Sweeney says, "We've got very good law enforcement here. I think they've done a very good job over the decades. And I appreciate that as a citizen."