Community reacts to Indiana State Police 'moving in new direction' with Delphi homicide investigation

It's now been more than two years since Libby German and Abby Williams were killed on the Monon high trail. and two years ago this month, investigators released pictures of the suspect along with an audio clip taken on Libby German's phone.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Jordan Burrows

This Monday Indiana State Police may provide new information to the public.

An ISP news release cites that they are "moving in a new direction."

The public is welcome to attend and are encouraged to attend by ISP Sgt. Kim Riley.

Riley wasn't able to tell News 18 a whole lot, but he did provide some information the public needs to know.

He said first of all no arrests or warrants have been issued and the public needs to come out to hear what they have to say.

The information provided on Monday will help the public better understand what is going on in the case.

The briefing will be given at the canal center in Delphi. That's 1030 North Washington Street.

Doors open at 11:30 in the morning and ISP Superintendent Doug Carter will make the announcement at noon.

News 18 will have live coverage of the event and it will be live streamed on our app. 

A couple of community members in Delphi said like everyone else they are hoping for a significant break in the case.

But, they said they know how hard law enforcement has been working to find any details.

"Obviously everybody hopes they are able to find who did it, they've had it solved and we can have some kind of resolution to this, but I don't think that is going to happen quite yet but obviously that would be great news," said Grant Bradshaw. "I think there will be some more details and more information that the community can look out for."

"I think you'll have a great response even from people that really don't know much about it but they live in the community," said Doretta Bradshaw. "They are going to go because it just hangs over the community."

Tune into News 18's special report on April 22nd at noon. 

