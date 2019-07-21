Community comes together for fundraiser for Madi Moore

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI)-- Some at the fundraiser tell News 10 Madi Moore was one of the strongest fighters they've ever seen.

So coming together in her memory at a fundraiser was something many did without hesitation.

Many in Linton are still mourning the loss of Madi Moore.

she died last Monday after fighting a long battle with graft vs host disease.

Andrew Perkins said her death hit home for him.

"She's a hometown girl of course. Doing nothing's too easy you know what I mean," said Perkins.

With one post on his FaceBook, within a week he got a huge outpour.

Different car clubs, emergency crews and churches came from all over the Wabash Valley to support a car show fundraiser.

All the money raised goes to Moore's family.

"We didn't get the miracle we wanted but this is definitely Madi's miracle just seeing as many people as she touched," said Perkins.

"Madi had so much to offer and you know we've lost her,"

Brad Spraks says he didn't know Madi, but she will always be one of the community's loved ones.

"You know, her family they've gotta deal with it from here on, they're ours they're our family and whatever we can do now and in the future, we going to be there to help them get through it," said Sparks, City of Linton Fire Chief.

Perkins says Madi's life and battle should be remembered.

He wants others to see how much of an impact she's had on this town.

"This ain't about the cars the trophies for us this is about supporting Madi's family, hat's what's important to us," said Perkins.