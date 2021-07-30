Community rallies around woman with recent breast cancer diagnosis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people are rallying around a local woman after her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

With each punch, Jules Dunbar feels power, but she knows there's a long and tough road ahead. Dunbar was 25 when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. She beat it, but in early July, she was facing the same situation again. She says the community's support means everything to her.

"I'm just overwhelmed by the show of love because obviously is the second go-around is going to be a little more intense than the first time so there's going to be some things I'm not used to doing. I'm going to have to sit down for a little bit and not be able to work out things like that. But I'm just super overwhelmed with love."

When her personal trainer and friend Morgan Wilson heard the news, she immediately jumped into action to start fundraising efforts for Dunbar.

"It's not a lot but we do what we could we did what we thought was right. we felt like it was absolutely necessary to take care of our own because she's been here to take care of us a hand full of times."

Dunbar lost nearly 60 pounds by working out at the gym, her weight loss led to the discovery of cancerous tumors in her breast. She says she got checked out as soon as she felt the lumps.

"if you're a person who feels you may be at risk for something you know get out there and check yourself. you only get one life. Ultimately at the end of the day if you forget about yourself things can go downhill. Luckily she was smart enough to take care of herself and I'm appreciative of that because we want her here."

She says her biggest motivator is her family.

"My kids, my kids. There is nothing else. My z's my son and my daughter. They are the reason that I will go until I literally cannot go. I will not stop whatever it takes always for them."