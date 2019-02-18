Community pays respects to Navy service member Tyler Clidienst

SULLIVAN Ind. (WTHI)- The Sullivan community was in mourning Monday.

Family, friends and community members gathered to pay their respects to Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd class Tyler Clidienst.

Services were at noon Monday at the Westside Church of Christ.

Family and friends shared kind words and memories they had with Tyler over the years.

This is a difficult time for everyone, that's why they chose not to speak to us on camera, but they did say how much Tyler meant to everyone.

They said he touched the lives of everyone he met.

Tyler always made people laugh and feel good about themselves.

They said in his short 30 years, he lived more than most do their entire life.

Community members helped honor his memory by hanging flags outside of the house he grew up in.



The funeral procession made a stop right outside of that house.

Tyler grew up in Sullivan and graduated from Sullivan High School.

He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia when he died in the hospital.