Community mourns loss of long time church leader

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A local community is coming together to remember the life of a long time church leader.
St. Patrick church Monsignor Larry Moran passed away Saturday.
He was 91.
Moran was a Catholic Priest for 67 years.
Most recently, he was the chaplain of the Carmelite Monastery in Terre Haute and pastor at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday.
That's from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church.
The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, also at the church.
