Community mourns loss of long time church leader

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A local community is coming together to remember the life of a long time church leader.

St. Patrick church Monsignor Larry Moran passed away Saturday.

He was 91.

Moran was a Catholic Priest for 67 years.

Most recently, he was the chaplain of the Carmelite Monastery in Terre Haute and pastor at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday.

That's from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, also at the church.