Community members rally around local chaplain, barely holding on to his life

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The people of Clinton, Indiana gathered together tonight to rally around an important member of the community, a man who is a chaplain, but now needs the support of loved ones to get through.

Sunday evening, a prayer vigil and balloon release were held for Jeff Russell. his loved ones tell me he's barely hanging on after being diagnosed with COVID and now double pneumonia. Friday night Jeff Russell's daughters Olivia and Sarah got a text that said his health just took a turn for the worse. This prompted them to get their loved ones together quickly.

"I kinda like through all this together in like 24 hours, we just want all the people to pray."

They prayed, sang songs, recited scriptures, and let balloons go all in his name. Jeff Russell has been a chaplain at Union Hospital for more than 10 years. His pastor says with that role, he's usually caring for other people, but now he needs his loved ones' support.

"It's a reciprocal kind of thing, isn't it. It's kind of interesting, he's always had the spiritual needs of other people in front of him, now we get a chance to repay that favor."

He's worked at Union Hospital in Clinton for more than 30 years. His boss Stephanie Laws says the work he does is just as important as anyone on the medical team.

"His role at the hospital includes rounding on patients that require patient services. he never meets somebody he doesn't immediately kick it off with and relate to. He's there to provide their spiritual nourishment. He's there when we have something really bad come into the emergency room and he's always providing that uplifting support to family members or the patient to help get them through difficult days that they've experienced."

His daughters say, for the most part, Russell is keeping his spirits high even though he's still in the hospital.

"It's scary that COVID itself has been up and down up and down and that's how he's been. But with the double pneumonia, it's made it worse and all that in itself causes anxiety. It doesn't help any situation but I'm just hoping that with the more prayer we can get to him, the easier and more relaxed he will be and get out of there sooner rather than later."

The family says if you want to support Jeff Russell in any way, prayers would be appreciated.