Community members prepare to pay respects to Navy service member

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – A community is preparing to pay tribute to Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Tyler Clidienst.

According to family, Clidienst was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia and passed away at a hospital in Norfolk on February 2, 2019.

He was raised in Sullivan, Indiana and graduated from Sullivan High School in 2006.

Clidienst joined the Navy in 2009. His family says he received many awards and proudly served the community in many ways. He went on four deployments.

Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Sullivan County to be flown at half-staff to honor Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Clidienst. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Monday, February 18, 2019. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Sullivan County to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday to honor Clidienst.

He will arrive in Indianapolis Friday evening and be escorted to Sullivan. Visitation will take place Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Westside Church of Christ. Services will be held Monday at noon at the church.