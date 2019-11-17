Clear

Community members look to form non-profit organization

The group is working to become a 501(C)(3). Any money raised will help to pay fees associated with getting that license.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 9:42 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:26 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of community members dedicated to helping homeless veterans hopes to form a non-profit organization.

The founders of Operation Vanguard are asking for your help through a fundraiser. They are working to become a 501(C)(3). Any money raised will help to pay fees associated with getting that license.

The group intends to call itself Homefront 2540. In information posted on the GoFundMe page, the group says the name "...is a militaristic nod towards our board’s roots: that we now man the lines here at home against the battle that is systematic homelessness. In addition, even though we are not a religious organization, the words of Mathew 25:40 have rang true in our ears for many years: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” We take these words to heart and use it as a guiding post for our actions."

Homefront 2540 hopes to accomplish the following:

  • Raise awareness to the needs of the homeless in the Wabash Valley
  • Collaborate with local governmental and private agencies to establish actionable plans
  • Educate the community on the various intersections of homelessness via Presentations / Luncheons / Training on :
    • a) Sexual Assault
    • b) Domestic Violence
    • c) Mental Health
    • d) Substance Abuse
    • e) Veteran Challenges

*An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Operation Vanguard is becoming a non-profit organization. News 10 has extended an opportunity to one of the leaders to explain the mission of the group further, which has been declined at this time.

