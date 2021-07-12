Clear

Community members lined up to show support to local law enforcement

Across the Wabash Valley people are continuing to show support to fallen officers and local law enforcement. And today was nothing short of that. Community members gathered in Terre Haute for the Back the Blue Rally. Detective Greg Ferency's memory continues to live on in the lives of community members throughout the valley. Dozens of local residents showed up to tonight's Back the Blue Rally to show their support.

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 9:52 AM
Posted By: Porsha Williams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the Wabash Valley people are continuing to show support to fallen officers and local law enforcement. And today was nothing short of that. Community members gathered in Terre Haute for the Back the Blue Rally. Detective Greg Ferency's memory continues to live on in the lives of community members throughout the valley. Dozens of local residents showed up to tonight's Back the Blue Rally to show their support.

Danville Fire Chief Rob Roberts was in attendance at the Back the Blue Rally. He says detective greg ferency's death was a sensless killing.
"It's just a tragedy that doesn't need to happen and people just need to support the police department and support our first responders. We're out here doing a job and protecting the community."

Judy Green with Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies says our local law enforcement needs our support more than ever right now.
"Right now with the times that we're having you got a lot of officers quitting their job because of what's going on and they think that people don't respect them anymore and they're losing that. But I want them to know that yes we do. This community we have your back."

Sally Conover is a Sullivan resident who runs marathons carrying the American flag for fallen officers. Every time she does, she gives it to the family of the fallen officer. She did it for Rob Pitts a Terre Haute officer who was shot and killed in 2018. She says she can't believe now she has to do it for another officer.
"I'm in shock because let alone to lose one officer now to have 3 in the same community. It's surreal. It doesn't seem right."

She adds there are different ways you can show your support to local law enforcement.
"Offer them a hug or a handshake just let them know you care cause they fight battles every day not only out here on the streets but the things they have to deal with that's in their minds."

As a local responder, Roberts says the support could make all the more difference.
"Just show your support every day to the police department and first responders. It's very important that public safety has your support."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Cloudy evening with scattered rain and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Fair returns

Image

Rustic Expressions opens its doors to a world of wood creations

Image

Community members lined up to show support to local law enforcement

Image

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening storms. High: 82°

Image

Can you get a sunburn if it's cloudy?

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but how about the heat?

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427