Community members lined up to show support to local law enforcement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the Wabash Valley people are continuing to show support to fallen officers and local law enforcement. And today was nothing short of that. Community members gathered in Terre Haute for the Back the Blue Rally. Detective Greg Ferency's memory continues to live on in the lives of community members throughout the valley. Dozens of local residents showed up to tonight's Back the Blue Rally to show their support.

Danville Fire Chief Rob Roberts was in attendance at the Back the Blue Rally. He says detective greg ferency's death was a sensless killing.

"It's just a tragedy that doesn't need to happen and people just need to support the police department and support our first responders. We're out here doing a job and protecting the community."

Judy Green with Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies says our local law enforcement needs our support more than ever right now.

"Right now with the times that we're having you got a lot of officers quitting their job because of what's going on and they think that people don't respect them anymore and they're losing that. But I want them to know that yes we do. This community we have your back."

Sally Conover is a Sullivan resident who runs marathons carrying the American flag for fallen officers. Every time she does, she gives it to the family of the fallen officer. She did it for Rob Pitts a Terre Haute officer who was shot and killed in 2018. She says she can't believe now she has to do it for another officer.

"I'm in shock because let alone to lose one officer now to have 3 in the same community. It's surreal. It doesn't seem right."

She adds there are different ways you can show your support to local law enforcement.

"Offer them a hug or a handshake just let them know you care cause they fight battles every day not only out here on the streets but the things they have to deal with that's in their minds."

As a local responder, Roberts says the support could make all the more difference.

"Just show your support every day to the police department and first responders. It's very important that public safety has your support."