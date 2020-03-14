Clear
Community members judge Golden Apple Awards

They were hard at work on Saturday reading the applications and looking for the teachers who go above and beyond what they are required to do.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community members are judging the Golden Apple Award submissions.

The panel is made up of several teachers. Judges say the best part is hearing the stories and celebrating their fellow instructors.

We will announce the five winners this spring.

