TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many are still mourning the loss of 17-year-old Madi Moore. She died one week ago after a battle with graft vs host disease.
Several community members are joining forces to collect plastic bottle caps to keep her memory alive. The caps will be used to make a memorial bench.
Some of those involved with the efforts include 4th grader Maddy Scharbrough and How Charming Photography.
LINK | COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER FOR FUNDRAISER FOR MADI MOORE
The overall project will involve help from many throughout the community.
"We need 200 lbs of bottle caps and $350 dollars just to make one bench," Scharbrough said.
Several others are also joining in on the efforts by being a drop-off point. Some of those points include the Linton Fire Department and Baesler's Market.
You can drop off donations at Baesler's seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.
LINK | 'UP UNTIL HER LAST BREATHE SHE WAS A FIGHTER.' MADI MOORE IS HONORED AT LINTON-STOCKTON PRAYER CIRCLE
Scharbrough tells us the hard work is worth it, for someone who meant so much to her.
"She was a role model to me and I wanted to grow up like her, she was strong and she didn't give up," Scharbrough said.
Related Content
- Community members join forces to honor the life of Madi Moore
- Community mourns the loss of Madi Moore
- Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore
- Community comes together for fundraiser for Madi Moore
- Services set for 17-year-old Madi Moore
- Weekend cruise-in will honor 17-year-old Madi Moore after she passed away earlier this week
- 'Up until her last breathe she was a fighter.' Madi Moore is honored at Linton-Stockton prayer circle
- Wabash Valley unites for Madi Moore, a Greene County teen battling graft vs. host disease
- Community joins together to help dance academy
- Community members prepare to pay respects to Navy service member