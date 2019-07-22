Community members join forces to honor the life of Madi Moore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many are still mourning the loss of 17-year-old Madi Moore. She died one week ago after a battle with graft vs host disease.

Several community members are joining forces to collect plastic bottle caps to keep her memory alive. The caps will be used to make a memorial bench.

Some of those involved with the efforts include 4th grader Maddy Scharbrough and How Charming Photography.

The overall project will involve help from many throughout the community.

"We need 200 lbs of bottle caps and $350 dollars just to make one bench," Scharbrough said.

Several others are also joining in on the efforts by being a drop-off point. Some of those points include the Linton Fire Department and Baesler's Market.

You can drop off donations at Baesler's seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Scharbrough tells us the hard work is worth it, for someone who meant so much to her.

"She was a role model to me and I wanted to grow up like her, she was strong and she didn't give up," Scharbrough said.