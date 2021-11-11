"Rain or shine our troops have fought much worse weather conditions..." Vets honored in annual Veterans Day Parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Veterans Day Parade was held on Wabash Avenue Thursday morning.

Over 70 local groups participated in the parade. Police officers, firefighters, bands, and local veteran-support organizations all showed their support for veterans.

Parade organizer and veteran, Michael Egy, told News 10 how important it is to honor veterans not only on this day but every day.

"It's probably the most important day of the year because if you're a civilian you owe everything to our veterans," says Egy.

Although the weather wasn't what organizers have hoped, Egy says that couldn't stop the parade from happening.

"Rain or shine our troops have fought much worse weather conditions than this. so no matter rain or shine this parade was going to go forward," says Egy.

The parade concluded at the Veterans of Foreign Affairs building where guest speakers, including mayor Bennett and sheriff Plasse, shared what this day meant for them. Egy says today showed how much support our local veterans have from members of the community.

"Without this day to honor veterans how do we celebrate freedom? this is how we celebrate freedom," says Egy.

If you are a veteran and in need of support click here for a list of resources that can help.