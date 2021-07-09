Community members honor the life of Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Terre Haute Police Department and local residents came together to create a memorial to honor the life of fallen officer, Greg Ferency.

The memorial is centered around Ferency's vehicle, with a police flag draped across the dashboard. Throughout the day, community members stopped by the memorial adding flowers, balloons, photos, cards, candles, and posters, to pay their respects to a man who dedicated his life to public service.

Ferency was a member of the Terre Haute Police Department for three decades and a task force member with the FBI for more than ten years. His friends and coworkers say he was an amazing person who dedicated his life to helping the community.

Thursday night, the mayor reflected on Ferency's contributions to the city at the Terre Haute City Council meeting.

"He was an exceptional police officer," Duke Mayor Bennett said. "He was really gifted, and a really talented police officer."

There will be a special event to honor Ferency this Sunday. The Freedom Fighters of Central Indiana will be holding a "Back the Blue Rally" for Officer Ferency on Sunday at 6:00 PM at the Terre Haute Police Department.