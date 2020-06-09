Community members are looking to local leaders when it comes to making major change in county

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Tuesday, before a Vigo County Council meeting a group of people gathered in front of the Annex to talk about alternatives to putting someone in jail. Like mental health help or rehab. They said they wanted to grab the attention of the Vigo County Council members.

As the money set aside for county public safety continues to add up, Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bennett said there could be enough money to set aside funding to help people stay out of the jail.

"She kind of highlighted the fact that there were these millions of dollars that had been growing in the public safety budget and there had been no plans made for this at all," Dominique Morefield, an organizer with Terre Haute Reform said.

The group wants some money to go toward mental health services, drug rehabilitation, homelessness intervention services and more.

"Instead of filling up all of the cells and the new cells that we're already building right now, we want to help these people to where they don't get lost in the system," Morefield said.

They want local leaders to know they're watching what they do when it comes to the money.

"It is about priorities. Are we going to prioritize putting more people into jail, or are we going to prioritize getting mental health help for people in town who need mental health help," Deborah Herndon, a high school teacher said.

The group talked about going out there before every county council meeting. They also discussed demonstrating before city council meetings as well.

We did reach out to the county council no one was immediately available for comment.

Also Tuesday, people in the medical field in Terre Haute were protesting, but this stand was to end racism.

Health care workers and students marched for the black lives matter movement. The march was called "White coats for black lives".

Dozens of local health care professionals and students gathered at the Vigo County Public Library. They said they realize there are injustices and racism, even in the medical field.

They want to bring awareness and an end to it.

"This is a matter of allowing our black community members to live at all. They can't live their healthiest life if they can't even live and, it sounds childish to say this, but it's not fair and it has to stop," Sarah Hopfer, a medical student said. "We're all a community together and that has to stop."

Hopfer said they're also standing up against police brutality. They said that's also a public health crisis.