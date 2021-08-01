Hamilton Center hosts back to school bash!

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Students across the Wabash Valley are getting ready to go back to the classroom.

On Saturday, the Hamilton Center hosted its annual "we live" back-to-school bash.

Children of all ages enjoyed interactive games, giveaways, bounce houses, live music, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

additionally, event organizers along with several community partners provided families with several important resources to kick off the school year.

This included free hair cuts, free school supplies, healthcare resources, and back-to-school vaccination information.

They say the goal is to prepare everyone for a healthy and safe return to school.