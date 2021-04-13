Community meetings to discuss high school project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The year was 19-60, across the bridge in West Vigo, a brand new high school was opening it's doors for the first time. Just 10 years later, 2 more new high schools started operation, Terre Haute North and South.

"North and South when they came were just the absolute end of the world for us. We thought it can't get any better than this," Dave Heath, a former teacher said.

Now, 50 years later, the corporation said it's time for an upgrade.

"It needed repair all 3 of them. Lots of buckets, rain buckets even years ago," Donna Williams, a former teacher said.

That's why the Vigo County School Corporation is hosting community meetings. They want to hear from you about what should be done with and at the high schools.

"This is really a critical time and a critical issue for the community," Heath said.

Heath and Williams were both at the community meeting Tuesday night. They said even though they may not work or have kids in the school system right now it's still important to them to have a say in what happens.

"I think it's so important for our community economically and academically," Williams said.

"You can't complain if you don't participate and they're giving you plenty of opportunities to participate," Heath said.

If you missed Tuesday nights meeting, don't worry, there are more planned. You can give your thoughts at the upcoming meetings.

There's one Wednesday at Devaney and one on Thursday at Rio Grande. Plus, there are more meetings scheduled later this month.

They will all start at 6:30 in the evening.