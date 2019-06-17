Clear
Community meetings start to learn about the state of Vigo County Schools

Vigo County Schools are trying to get help from the community and Superintendent Rob Haworth is trying to be as transparent as possible.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A little more than 20 people filled the board room of the Vigo County school administration building Monday. All of them are wondering about the future of the schools and our kids' education.

Vigo County schools are in a bit of a tough spot. We're losing teachers, students, and money.

Superintendent Rob Haworth is trying to help before we reach a point of no return.

One way he's doing that is by attempting to put a referendum on the ballot for this November.

"I think it could be a tough sell," Terry Keaton, a retired school counselor said. "The referendum sounds like a bailout, but you know it's not Vigo County Corporation we're bailing out. We're bailing out our state legislator."

Superintendent Haworth gave the same presentation Monday night he gave the school board at their last meeting. He said he wants everyone to be well aware and informed on what is happening at the schools.

"I think people walking away will feel informed that if they have questions we're here to take those questions and try to answer them if we can't we'll try to get back to them with the information," Haworth said.

Haworth addressed several questions from the community. He hopes the referendum, that will have property taxes help them, will be on the ballot for you to vote on this November.

Keaton said people need to take advantage and come out to these community meetings to get their questions answered.

"Because what will happen is if this thing passes they'll be hit with an increase they might not be able to handle and their gonna say how come nobody told me about this," Keaton said. 

The nature of this referendum would affect every single person. From farmers to those on a fixed income and those above the tax cap.

Everyone would be paying more on property taxes to help the schools.

