Community leaders urge residents to get vaccine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We put a vaccine poll on our social media. On Twitter 62% of you said you will get the shot, 24% said you won't get it, and 14% said you are not sure yet. Local leaders are working to make you more comfortable.

A virtual health forum was held Wednesday morning.

It was made up of health officials across the Wabash valley, hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of commerce.

Dr. Darren Brucken is the Vigo county health commissioner.

He says there are advantages to being fully vaccinated.

"Somebody who has been fully vaccinated and they've gotten their second dose plus the two-week period. If they are exposed to a known positive, they do not need to quarantine," says Dr. Brucken.

He gave the example of, if one partner is fully vaccinated and their spouse gets the vaccine they do not need to quarantine.

He says it's the added advantage of not having to miss work.

Even though some people still say they won't get the vaccine, Mel Burks with the Hamilton center says it's our duty.

"It's important that we prepare ourselves by going out and getting the shot," says Burks.

He adds this will help the world get back to some sort of normalcy.

"So I'm just saying people let's get out, let's make sure our community galvanizes together to make sure that we make our community a non-zone for coronavirus," says Burks.

Slyvester Edwards is the president of the NAACP.

He says he hopes with him getting the vaccine it will help ease some folks mind.

"We have to lead by example and hopefully people take this as serious because doing nothing is not an option," says Slyvester Edwards.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html