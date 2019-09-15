Community leaders to discuss school safety concerns at NAACP meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community leaders are gathering to discuss school safety and combating gun violence.

The greater Terre Haute NAACP branch has invited Vigo County safety officials to speak at Monday night's meeting.

Group members said they want to know what's being done to prevent violence in schools, what parents and students can do and if laws need to change to better protect schools.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.

Everyone is invited to get involved in the conversation.