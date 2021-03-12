Community leaders continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the community continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CEO of the Hamilton Center, Mel Burks, received his dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday.

Burks told us he was skeptical of the vaccine at first, but did his research and decided to receive the shot.

Burks wants to encourage community members to do the same thing.

"I'm just saying to you all...please, let's protect not only yourself, but the people who are around you, with the vaccine's help," Burks said.