Clear

Local high school hosts vigil, fundraiser planned to honor teens killed in car crash

Students and staff at Terre Haute South Vigo High School came together Saturday evening to honor two teens killed in a car accident earlier this week. Now, a fundraiser is being planned to help with funeral expenses.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students and staff at a Wabash Valley high school are coming together to honor and reflect on the two young lives lost in a car crash.

You'll remember teens Mason Kiger and Robert Clouse died early Wednesday morning in a car crash.

They were both students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

Saturday night the school hosted a vigil to honor the boys.

Robert Clouse and Mason Kiger were both members of ROTC.

Students and staff gathered to reflect and grieve together.

Staff at the high school said it was important to provide a safe space for everyone to share stories and lean on each other.

"Our students come from all different backgrounds, and we just want them to have a place where they're used to being. Somewhere where they're with their friends and can just say what they needed to say and feel safe doing that, so it was really important for us to provide that opportunity for our students," said Michelle Tracy, Guidance Director at South Vigo.

Guidance counselors will be available for students next week as they continue to process this loss.

Plans are also in the works to support one of these families dealing with the tragic loss of their son.

Close family friends have stepped up to help the Clouse family in their time of need.

The family is having a difficult time finding the money to pay for a proper funeral, so a family friend is leading efforts to raise money.

The community is invited to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser next week benefiting the Clouse family.

Those who knew Robert said he will be missed.

"We love him, and there are a lot of people hurting, and this is not something anyone ever plans for, so I just wanted to do whatever I could to take the weight off that they didn't have to bare and make it easer for them. Give him the proper final, you know, resting place and send off that he deserves," said Vandi Clinkenbeard, event organizer.

The fundraiser starts at noon Sunday.

It's happening at the Riley American Legion.

You can come out and enjoy a good meal, live music and a silent auction.

Another fundraiser is planned for July 20th at Imperial Lanes in Terre Haute.

That's happening at 7 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Chances of rain his weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man arrested after crawling through doggy door

Image

Safety tips for the Vigo County Fair

Image

Vigo County Fair Underway: Horse and Pony Show

Image

Family Fishing Rodeo

Image

Rocker remembers Eva Kor

Image

Community honors teens killed in crash, plans for fundraiser

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Local Leaders Concerned about Teen Driving Safety

Image

The citizenship test is harder then you might think and students have to take it now

Image

IBCA All-State

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way