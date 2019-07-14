Community hosts open house to show off new interactive mural

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Several artists are showing off their creativity in one local community.

There was an open house in Brazil along main street Sunday night.

It was a way to showcase a new interactive mural.

Several artists helped to paint the mural.

Their goal was to beautify the city.

Sunday's event was a chance for the public to check out the work and meet those behind it.

Those in the community said it's great to see the hard work come together.

"I'm elated. I'm so happy that everyone can have a space to come and enjoy and walk around and it's bright and colorful," said Helen Meuiner.

Plans are in the works for more summer beautification projects.