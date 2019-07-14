Clear

Community hosts open house to show off new interactive mural

There was an open house in Brazil along main street Sunday night to showcase a new interactive mural.

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Several artists are showing off their creativity in one local community.

There was an open house in Brazil along main street Sunday night.

It was a way to showcase a new interactive mural.

Several artists helped to paint the mural.

Their goal was to beautify the city.

Sunday's event was a chance for the public to check out the work and meet those behind it.

Those in the community said it's great to see the hard work come together.

"I'm elated. I'm so happy that everyone can have a space to come and enjoy and walk around and it's bright and colorful," said Helen Meuiner.

Plans are in the works for more summer beautification projects.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brazil mural celebrated at open house

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program earns national award

Image

Crosswalk Painting Project

Image

Community supports family of teen killed in car accident

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win streak secrets

Image

Seniors get a view from above!

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

Image

Holcomb Announces Re-Election Bid

Image

Help needed finding people responsible for mutilating puppies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way