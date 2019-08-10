Clear

Community hosts benefit Harley ride for man battling cancer

The Bridge Church Community hosted a benefit Harley ride for Chad Terry Saturday, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is coming together to support a local man as he battles cancer.

The Bridge Church Community hosted a benefit Harley ride for Chad Terry Saturday.

Terry was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

The ride started here in Terre Haute and ended in Merom.

After the ride, folks got to enjoy lunch, live music and a raffle.

Terry said the community support has been overwhelming.

"I just hope that this day that people that are involved and at least myself.. you know you can help other people. It's not hard to do you know, and they will never forget it," said Chad Terry.

This isn't the first time the community has rallied behind Terry.

Earlier this year when he had to shave his beard men from his church did the same.

