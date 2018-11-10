Clear
Community honors fallen hero through road dedication in his name

Kelly Sherman never met his grandfather. His namesake, Corporal Carl Kelly All was killed serving in Vietnam in 1968. That's why Sherman and others in Greene County gathered to honor the soldier's memory.

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 5:07 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

Midland, Ind. (WTHI)- Kelly Sherman never met his grandfather. His namesake, Corporal Carl Kelly All was killed serving in Vietnam in 1968.

That's why Sherman and others in Greene County gathered to honor the soldier's memory. The group met at this fire station in Midland, Indiana for a special dedication.

All said, “He had passed away before my mom was able to meet him. No one really got the chance to know him in our family."

Even though Sherman does not have personal memories of his grandfather, others who do are sharing them. One of those being JB Warrick who when to school with All.

"Everybody knew Kelly, we just can’t forget what happened when we lost Kelly," said Warrick.

County officials, local veterans, and friends of Corporal All turned out to share stories of this hero. They watched as all's grandson helped unveil a new sign dedicating this road to Corporal Kelly All's memory.

"I thought it was pretty amazing for people to go through the trouble and all the footwork that was done with it. It just speaks volumes about community here," said Sherman.

Even though he lost his life decades ago, this soldier's family says they are thankful a caring community still remembers his sacrifice to this day.

"I want to thank everybody, anybody that showed up. All the stories. It speaks volumes of who people are. How people are," said Sherman.

