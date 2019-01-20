Community holds benefit for families of North Central crash victims

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI)- The memorial made by the community still stands at the scene of the accident where Kegan Ennen, Thomas Jarosack and Tyson Boyll lost their lives. Friends and teammates Jacob Pritchard and Malachi England-Elrod say it’s still been difficult since the accident.

"I think it’s really opened up the opportunity as to how important life actually is and it's not like we're invincible. It’s really helped people see," said Pritchard.

That's why members of the community held a special spaghetti lunch benefit Sunday at North Central High school. It was an event set up by locals who didn't even personally know the family.

One of those organizers was Shanna Mcanally. Mcanally says she still wanted to help them out these families in their time of need.

"We can provide the family with as much as could possibly earn today and that would give them a little bit of help with whatever expenses they still have to make," said Mcanally.

Hundreds of people turned out from the community helping raise nearly thirty thousand dollars. Much of the money raised came from two hundred items for their silent auction and raffle.

All of the items were donated to the cause. Mcanally says its great to see such support.

"It’s overwhelming, very overwhelming. It’s amazing support that we've got even outside of the community and in the community," said Mcanally

The loss of these three young boys won’t be healed overnight but for these families and friends, it’s an event that will help them honor their loved ones.

"Keep them in your memory and just don't let them die and fade off. Let’s honor them in everything we do and do everything for them and not let them fade out," said Pritchard.

Even though the event is over you can still donate to the families of the victims. You can either send a check to North Central High School or reach out to the event coordinator at (812) 298-6570.