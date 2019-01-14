Community helps fallen officer Rob Pitts family head to Washington to honor him

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Imagine a family member waking up to go to work and not coming home.

That's the reality for the family of Rob Pitts and so many other law enforcement families.

Pitts was killed in the line of duty in May 2018.

This year shortly after the one year anniversary, Pitts will be honored on the national level.

His name will be added to the memorial wall in Washington D.C. with other fallen officers.

It's happening in May at the National Peace Officer Memorial Service

Although he's now the Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse worked alongside Pitts during his entire career.

"You'll never get over a loss this big of losing someone you love," said Plasse.

He said this memorial is a way to show families their loved ones will always be remembered.

"It shows that their loss will not be forgotten. That their life meant something to their community and their sacrifice meant something. That's something we can never forget," said Plasse.

Plasse said this will be very difficult for himself, Pitts family and the department.

"It's heartbreaking when you see the victims the families of the lost officers. What they're still going through and they'll go through the rest of their lives," said Plasse.

He said knowing the community is behind them has helped make things a little easier.

"It just makes you want to do a great job for them and give back to the community that supports you so much. I don't know if I can ever repay this community for the gratitude they've shown me and my departments over the years," said Plasse.

If you're interested in donating to the GoFundMe you can follow the link.