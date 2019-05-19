Community helps Terre Haute Humane Society after it comes in second place in contest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The Terre Haute Humane Society has been asking for your help recently.

A fire destroyed a dryer in the laundry room in late March.

Volunteers emoloyees at the humane society haven't been able to clean the bedding the sheets.

They're beginning to pile up and smell.

Maggie Wheeler is the volunteer coordinator at the humane society.

She was there when the fire started.

"It was a really scary situation because it could've kind of , consumed this whole room," said Wheeler, ask we talked to her in the laundry room.

"This is not a long term situation we can have in this room, " said Wheeler.

Some people in the community heard about the humane society's problems.

Many nominated the humane society in a contest that would grant them $20,000.

IT's all part of the nationwide Rescue Rock makeover program.

Cody Mason was on of the people who did noninate the humane society.

"It's just my way of, you know really making sure I can give back to them," said Mason, a manager at Verizon VCC.

The shelter came in second place.

Mason did't let them go home empty handed.

He gave them a $1,000 gift card to Lowes.

A small gesture yes, but Mason and his team plan to help the humane society any way they can.

Wheeler hopes that they can get the supplies that they need within the next month or so.

She understands that before it gets better, it'll get worse.

"We have to get that money from somewhere it has to be done," said Wheeler.