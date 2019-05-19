Clear

Community helps Terre Haute Humane Society after it comes in second place in contest

The Terre Haute Humane Society came in second place in a contest that could've granted them $20,000. But people in the community aren't letting the humane society go home empty handed.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The Terre Haute Humane Society has been asking for your help recently. 

A fire destroyed a dryer in the laundry room in late March.

Volunteers emoloyees at the humane society haven't been able to clean the bedding the sheets. 

They're beginning to pile up and smell.

Maggie Wheeler is the volunteer coordinator at the humane society. 

She was there when the fire started.

"It was a really scary situation because it could've kind of , consumed this whole room," said Wheeler, ask we talked to her in the laundry room. 

"This is not a long term situation we can have in this room, " said Wheeler.

 Some people in the community heard about the humane society's problems. 

Many nominated the humane society in a contest that would grant them $20,000.

IT's all part of the nationwide Rescue Rock makeover program.

Cody Mason was on of the people who did noninate the humane society. 

"It's just my way of, you know really making sure I can give back to them," said Mason, a manager at Verizon VCC. 

The shelter came in second place. 

Mason did't let them go home empty handed. 

He gave them a $1,000 gift card to Lowes. 

A small gesture yes, but Mason and his team plan to help the humane society any way they can.

Wheeler hopes that they can get the supplies that they need within the next month or so. 

She understands that before it gets better, it'll get worse. 

"We have to get that money from somewhere it has to be done," said Wheeler. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Storms possible this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

White Violet Center Farm Tour

Image

TH Humane Society in need of help

Image

Jasonville PD search for stolen Jeep

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Surviving the Color Run

Image

Testical Festival

Image

DECA yard sale

Image

Go Topless for P.I.N.K.

Image

Bethesda cemetery cleanup

Image

Hate crimes rally

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says