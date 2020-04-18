Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's his final call to service.

"Unit 347 firefighter John Schoffstall is out of service. He has gone home. may he rest in peace," said dispatch.

A homecoming celebration for Terre Haute hero John Schoffstall.

The virus that claimed his life also prevented his family and community from having a traditional service, but the entire parking lot of West Vigo High School was still packed.

People were in their cars, practicing social distancing, listening to the service on the radio or watching it streamed online.

Others wore black facemasks.

Someone who wasn't able to make it to the funeral, John's mother, who's battling the same virus that took her son's life.

His father Rex, pleading for prayer.

"I know John's looking after his mom. I don't think I can go through another one of these please help me take care of her," said Rex.

Firefighters passed by his casket tossing out white carnations as a final goodbye.

A special funeral procession traveled from West Terre Haute to Fire Station 5, passing under a Garrison Flag.

The people he served lining the way.

Schoffstall's final stop was at Fire Station 5, where he served for nearly 12 years with his brothers in the department soluting him.

His fire chief, have one last order for him.

"John had a saying, you never know when it's your turn until God spins his roll of decks and pulls your name. Rest easy brother, we got it from here," said Chief Jeff Fisher.