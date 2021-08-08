Community gathers to honor Chloe Carroll

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community gathered together Friday night to honor the life of Chloe Carroll.

This comes two weeks after the 15-year-old was shot and killed outside a Terre Haute gas station.

The wigwam and Chloe Carroll's family decided to team up to honor Chloe by doing one of her favorite things--skating.

The owner of Wigwam says she used to come here every weekend.

It has been two weeks since Chloe Carroll was shot and killed.

Chloe's dad Kurt says the pain sticks with him in many ways.

"How I'm feeling? Lost. Angry. Hurt. But Chloe wouldn't want me to feel this way," said Kurt Carroll.

Friday night Chloe's family, friends and people from across the Terre Haute community came together.

They did this by joining in to share one of her biggest passions...Skating.

Kurt Carroll says with tonight's event he's advocating against teen gun violence, something that took his daughter, far too soon.

"It's hard. It's very hard to lose a child at a young age. I just, I just have an empty space in my heart," said Carroll.

Wigwam's owner Robert Kramer took it upon himself to put this event on for Chloe's family.

He says he hopes this event will create gun awareness in the community.

With Chloe being a frequent customer, he says her death sent shockwaves through the building.

"We are just heartbroken about this entire situation. It seems so unnecessary and so senseless, but she was very special to us," said Kramer.

They say Chloe was special, and a friend to all.

Kurt Carroll says in the middle of the heartache, he feels a sense of enlightenment.

That is because he says, Terre Haute has come together.

"I'm sad, but yet I'm happy. Because it's stuff like this. It's the community. The community has went out, way out. The fundraiser, unbelievable," said Carroll.

That fundraiser, with the hopes of ending teen gun violence for good.

Kurt Carroll did tell me that the fundraiser is doing well so far.