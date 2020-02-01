Community to gather and celebrate life of Coach Brian Pickens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South Vigo High School teacher and coach Brian Pickens, died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. It's been a difficult time for his family, friends and students.

But hundreds are gathering to remember the good times and support coach Pickens' family.

The Benefit dinner has been moved to Idle Creek Banquet Center because of the outpour and support of people.

Some say they want to remember the coach by celebrating his life and sharing great memories.

You can enjoy a dinner followed by a silent auction.

All the money raised will go straight to the family to help with expenses.

We spoke with Coach Kyle Kraemer. He said he's been coaching with Brain for a number of years. The two shared so many memories on the baseball field and off.

Coach Kraemer said Brian's legacy will live on.

"He would want us to get together and have a good time. Because if it were somebody else, he would be the first person there. Celebrating that person as well. So, now that the tables are turned we'll try and take as good as care as we can of his family," said Kraemer.

Tickets are $10. You can buy them at the door. The benefit is from 5pm to 10 pm.

News 10's Richard Solomon will have more on how the coach impacted so many in the community coming up on News 10 Nightwatch.