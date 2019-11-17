Community gathers for vigil held to honor young boy killed in a tragic accident

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Family, friends and the community gathered to honor a young boy killed in a tragic accident.
You'll remember a truck hit 8-year-old Micah Chambers as he was crossing the street Friday evening.
Sunday a vigil was held in his memory.
Nearly 100 people gathered at the Northside Park in Bicnkell to pay their respects to the family.
Micah's father, Tracy Chambers, told News 10 the community support has helped them get through this difficult time.
We also spoke with Micah's older sister.
"I know Micah would be happy. I'm very happy that everybody was here for it, me and my dad when nobody else was," said Susan Chambers.
This was just one way for the community to honor the young boy.
The 3rd and 4th grade boys and girls basketball teams also held a moment of silence in Micah's honor Sunday evening at their games.
