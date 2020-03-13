Community gathers for bowling event to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local community members aren't letting anything stop them from helping children in our area.
On Friday night - they 'Bowled for Kid's Sake' in Sullivan County.
This annual program helps fund matches through the Big Brothers, Big Sisters Program.
It's one of several throughout the Wabash Valley.
The Bowl for Kid's Sake events for the rest of March has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
